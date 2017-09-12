WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:58 am
Bullseye
Bulliac wrote:
That would make sense Pumpy, especially as one of the earlier 'owners' (the gang of three, iirc) made public some decision they claimed had been made in our favour regarding points, funding to be docked or some such. After that they denied it was ever a deal and then, presumably to teach them a lesson, rescinded their, errrm what ever it was(n't) and did us for the full amount. The 'owners' resigned shortly afterwards I think.



Spot on.

However I think that there's so much up in the air at the moment. From what I hear nobody at the club knows 100% what's going on. Hence no decision from Toovey or any announcements on re-signings. Chalmers doesn't speak publicly anyway.

Some championship clubs are struggling financially or have no home ground or both. Some C1 clubs aren't in much of a better state.

I don't think any decisions will be made until all the Championship and C1 fixtures are done. Even then I can see it being left as it is.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:06 pm
woolly07
Bulliac wrote:
The simple truth is that clubs need to look to themselves to get crowds in. Sitting back and expecting the away teams to bring in sufficient supporters to fund their clubs is ridiculous, in fact it's beyond ridiculous; as a business plan it's risible.

Yes they do need to do more themselves but away support is a vital part of any club.
If you get 1000 away supporters each game - say 11 games you get in roughly £200k+ from them alone.
That is not peanuts. It is a lot of money to a small club. Every supporter counts, even away supporters.
I just don't get why wanting the away support to help fund your season is ridiculous. Surely as a business you need every customer you can get.
This is why having Toronto, London, Toulouse, possibly Catalan and maybe Barrow will be causing great concern to the teams in the Championship. It will matter very little what the club does to get larger numbers of away support from these clubs due to the travelling distance and costs.
Batley and Dewsbury could assign you your very own lap dancer for the whole 80 minutes and the supporters from these clubs still wouldn't travel.
You are right but that would mean that 6 games they need to do better and the other 5 are a lost cause. 6 games only to target in a season. How can a business run like that.
That is why they are wanting more games and us staying up would be a bonus.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:17 pm
woolly07
How would we go on regarding contracts if we are now relegated and wanted to terminate a contract as it is void due to relegation - and then in November we are saved.
Could we tear up Smiths contract and he goes away and gets a lower paid contract and then we stay up. What would happen then? Could we use "we are relegated" to lose the ones we don't want.
It could be tricky for players who are on a longer contract who leave because we are relegated and then find out we aren't and never really were and they are then worse off.
Someone give Caisley a ring for some legal advice.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:31 pm
Mr Dog
Bull Mania wrote:
To be fair to John, he replaced Daryl Powell, he was never going to replicate what Daryl did. Look at what he is doing at Cas. The players aren't world beaters or champions. The squad is probably 4th-6th team looking at the players on paper. But Daryl has got them playing unplayable rugby. Give any other coach the Cas team and i don't think they come top IMO Didn't Fev lose to Leigh twice on the bounce which also contributed to his downfall? Leigh only lost once that year i believe. Replacing a super coach and the rise of Leigh probably didn't help. They were third when he was sacked. They've had a few coaches since then and i don't think they have finished any higher.

If John is appointed, i've no idea whether he will be a success or not. We'll get the usual experts who only ever post on here when having a dig at us with stories of "Johns training was players practicing how to try their shoe laces etc" As others have said, Daryl Powell's first coaching job wasn't a success. Chris Chester under performed at Hull KR, but has taken Wakefiled to unprecedented heights. Or he may not be a very good coach and his skills are developing junior players.


As I've said before Bastian was sacked by Fev as he totally destroyed the spirit in the dressing room. His player judgement could also be called into question: he got rid of the (then) best half back in the Championship because he wasn't quick enough for the type of rugby Fev would play and then went on to send out teams to play the most boring rugby seen from a Fev team in many a year, whilst said half back went off to play (and is still playing) in SL.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:22 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
He let Finn go? Bit of a clanger!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:04 am
Scarey71
woolly07 wrote:

Someone give Caisley a ring for some legal advice.


He say's we can "sign Iestyn without fear of reproach. What could possibly go wrong? We're the Bulls, it not like we're gonna end up paying through the nose for it, and even if we do our expected 20K+ crowds will fund it. You watch Rodders, this time next year..."
