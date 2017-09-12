Bulliac wrote: The simple truth is that clubs need to look to themselves to get crowds in. Sitting back and expecting the away teams to bring in sufficient supporters to fund their clubs is ridiculous, in fact it's beyond ridiculous; as a business plan it's risible.

Yes they do need to do more themselves but away support is a vital part of any club.If you get 1000 away supporters each game - say 11 games you get in roughly £200k+ from them alone.That is not peanuts. It is a lot of money to a small club. Every supporter counts, even away supporters.I just don't get why wanting the away support tofund your season is ridiculous. Surely as a business you need every customer you can get.This is why having Toronto, London, Toulouse, possibly Catalan and maybe Barrow will be causing great concern to the teams in the Championship. It will matter very little what the club does to get larger numbers of away support from these clubs due to the travelling distance and costs.Batley and Dewsbury could assign you your very own lap dancer for the whole 80 minutes and the supporters from these clubs still wouldn't travel.You are right but that would mean that 6 games they need to do better and the other 5 are a lost cause. 6 games only to target in a season. How can a business run like that.That is why they are wanting more games and us staying up would be a bonus.