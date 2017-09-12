Bulliac wrote:
That would make sense Pumpy, especially as one of the earlier 'owners' (the gang of three, iirc) made public some decision they claimed had been made in our favour regarding points, funding to be docked or some such. After that they denied it was ever a deal and then, presumably to teach them a lesson, rescinded their, errrm what ever it was(n't) and did us for the full amount. The 'owners' resigned shortly afterwards I think.
Spot on.
However I think that there's so much up in the air at the moment. From what I hear nobody at the club knows 100% what's going on. Hence no decision from Toovey or any announcements on re-signings. Chalmers doesn't speak publicly anyway.
Some championship clubs are struggling financially or have no home ground or both. Some C1 clubs aren't in much of a better state.
I don't think any decisions will be made until all the Championship and C1 fixtures are done. Even then I can see it being left as it is.