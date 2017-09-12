Bullseye wrote: I fear that the coach will be John B and the squad will be made up of academy lads and a bunch of lesser lights from this year's squad with maybe a couple of exceptions like Moore and Hallas.



I hope we'll have a proper coach e.g. Toovey for another year with Lee Greenwood as an assistant to take over in 2019 - a bit like a Smith and Elliott handover. I'd hope to keep the following - but I doubt we will.

To be fair, one of JB strengths is that he's fully aware of how to treat the academy lads, so I doubt he's one who would, 'flog them', by putting them into open age, either in greater numbers than is good for them or before they are ready. My main doubt about him as a head coach is that he did it once before (at Fev, I believe?) and he wasn't exactly a rip roaring success. Of course, Daryl Powell wasn't a rip roaring success in his first head coaching job either, so maybe we shouldn't just diss someone on that basis?To be honest, how we do next season depends on so many things so it's impossible to say how we'll do, but one thing is certain and that is the owners are going to have to get the cheque book out if we're to have any chance - whoever the coach is.