Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:59 am
So who do you think the new coach will be?
and who do you think will stay? and who would you like to see come in?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:17 am
I fear that the coach will be John B and the squad will be made up of academy lads and a bunch of lesser lights from this year's squad with maybe a couple of exceptions like Moore and Hallas.

I hope we'll have a proper coach e.g. Toovey for another year with Lee Greenwood as an assistant to take over in 2019 - a bit like a Smith and Elliott handover. I'd hope to keep the following - but I doubt we will.

Pickersgill
Smith
Ryan
Rickett
Oakes
Gibson
Chisholm
Keyes
Aston
Butterworth
Moore
Hallas
Kirk
Magrin
Peltier
Sironen
Wilkinson
Hodgson
Lumb
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:33 am
woolly07 wrote:
I still don't believe any change to the numbers up to 14 is for the Bulls sake.
The clubs are dying because of lack of funds.
The championship could be a good league to watch with Toronto and a new SL team but chairmen are wanting a few more games. Two more home games could bring in £40k upwards (2k gate) - possibly double with parking, drinks etc.
Something has to be done to make two very good divisions plus a development division.
I even see some clubs folding or merging in the future unfortunately. This is why it is not being done just to save the bulls - but the game in general.


The simple truth is that clubs need to look to themselves to get crowds in. Sitting back and expecting the away teams to bring in sufficient supporters to fund their clubs is ridiculous, in fact it's beyond ridiculous; as a business plan it's risible.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
