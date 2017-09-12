woolly07 wrote:

I still don't believe any change to the numbers up to 14 is for the Bulls sake.

The clubs are dying because of lack of funds.

The championship could be a good league to watch with Toronto and a new SL team but chairmen are wanting a few more games. Two more home games could bring in £40k upwards (2k gate) - possibly double with parking, drinks etc.

Something has to be done to make two very good divisions plus a development division.

I even see some clubs folding or merging in the future unfortunately. This is why it is not being done just to save the bulls - but the game in general.