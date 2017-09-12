I fear that the coach will be John B and the squad will be made up of academy lads and a bunch of lesser lights from this year's squad with maybe a couple of exceptions like Moore and Hallas.
I hope we'll have a proper coach e.g. Toovey for another year with Lee Greenwood as an assistant to take over in 2019 - a bit like a Smith and Elliott handover. I'd hope to keep the following - but I doubt we will.
Pickersgill
Smith
Ryan
Rickett
Oakes
Gibson
Chisholm
Keyes
Aston
Butterworth
Moore
Hallas
Kirk
Magrin
Peltier
Sironen
Wilkinson
Hodgson
Lumb