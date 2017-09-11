WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:08 pm
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 857
Next time I see you I'm going to rub your head, and pat your tummy at the same time..
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:19 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27197
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bull Mania wrote:
It's up to the referees to nip it in the bud though. There's only so much we can do legally to stop it. Wilkinson should have been sin-binned last week for rubbing Roger's lad. But Wilkinsons had it done to him a few times this year and if the referees just let it go, he's going to start dishing it out.


If we had a few nutters in the side I doubt our kids would get this treatment. Similarly we don't do it when Rowe or Moore are around do we? If a player gets smacked for rubbing an opponent's head it's fully deserved IMO. I agree refs should be down on this as it just adds to the lack of respect on the field that they themselves are having problems with.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:22 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 811
I still don't believe any change to the numbers up to 14 is for the Bulls sake.
The clubs are dying because of lack of funds.
The championship could be a good league to watch with Toronto and a new SL team but chairmen are wanting a few more games. Two more home games could bring in £40k upwards (2k gate) - possibly double with parking, drinks etc.
Something has to be done to make two very good divisions plus a development division.
I even see some clubs folding or merging in the future unfortunately. This is why it is not being done just to save the bulls - but the game in general.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:46 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3360
Location: Bradford
woolly07 wrote:
Two more home games could bring in £40k upwards (2k gate) - possibly double with parking, drinks etc. .


What? Have you seen the attendance figures in the Championship?

Sheffield got 239 yesterday apparently, Oldham, Rochdale and Swinton routinely get 400-500. None of those teams own their ground so they presumably don't get parking, food concessions etc. Plus one assumes they pay rent, however modest, on their grounds.

I would have thought the Sheffield lost money on their game yesterday
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:50 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3042
bowlingboy wrote:
Next time I see you I'm going to rub your head, and pat your tummy at the same time..




Next time I see you I'll chin you
