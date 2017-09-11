Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm Posts: 27197 Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bull Mania wrote:
It's up to the referees to nip it in the bud though. There's only so much we can do legally to stop it. Wilkinson should have been sin-binned last week for rubbing Roger's lad. But Wilkinsons had it done to him a few times this year and if the referees just let it go, he's going to start dishing it out.
If we had a few nutters in the side I doubt our kids would get this treatment. Similarly we don't do it when Rowe or Moore are around do we? If a player gets smacked for rubbing an opponent's head it's fully deserved IMO. I agree refs should be down on this as it just adds to the lack of respect on the field that they themselves are having problems with.
