Bull Mania wrote: It's up to the referees to nip it in the bud though. There's only so much we can do legally to stop it. Wilkinson should have been sin-binned last week for rubbing Roger's lad. But Wilkinsons had it done to him a few times this year and if the referees just let it go, he's going to start dishing it out.

If we had a few nutters in the side I doubt our kids would get this treatment. Similarly we don't do it when Rowe or Moore are around do we? If a player gets smacked for rubbing an opponent's head it's fully deserved IMO. I agree refs should be down on this as it just adds to the lack of respect on the field that they themselves are having problems with.