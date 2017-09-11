Bullseye wrote: Nobody does and it's a bloody daft thing to do, I wish players would stop doing it. It shows a lack of respect. Think refs should penalise it.

It's been going on all year from all teams and players. The referees have been utterly weak in this area of taunting. Remember the Swinton farce? Players diving and throwing balls in faces etc? I too hate it and anyone doing it should spend 10 mins in the sin-bin. However we're always the ones who have it done to us. We're too nice a team and if the referees are going to be so incompetent not to penalise it (or just have a word, for all the good that does) then you can't blame the players for giving some back considering the absolute crap they've had to endure this season. If the referees are going to allow it, then our young guns are learning to stand up for themselves and give it back. I'm done trying to be the morally better team with the crap i've seen from teams like Dewsbury, Rochdale & Swinton.