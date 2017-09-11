|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: Bradford
|
Bullseye wrote:
Only 249 at the Sheffield match apparently. They can't survive on gates like that.
Never mind, they can make up the shortfall with hordes of Bulls fans at £18 a time
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:55 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: Bradford
|
roger daly wrote:
Obviously he didn't say he doesn't want Hull KR to go up but I get your point Paul
If the RFL were not so inept at running the game(or should it be ruining the game) we wouldn't even be discussing this. I do believe it's becoming more of a possibility that we won't be going down. I'm sure we all agree we can see the RFL coming up with a new structure to accommodate the Bulls once this season has finished
I can certainly see it happening, there are more and more noises to that effect
I suppose that if they decide that they want to go with a 12/14/14 next season, instead of 12/12/16 - then there is a certain logic to that.
They could then dump the pointless Championship Shield, as we'd then have a 27 game season with the Summer Bash (which I assume they'd keep). It also means League 1 can have a proper home and away fixture list. 27 game season after which the bottom two clubs get relegated (unless we are one of them, of course, in which case it would be changed again
...)
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:03 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27196
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
It also means League 1 can have a proper home and away fixture list. 27 game season after which the bottom two clubs get relegated (unless we are one of them, of course, in which case it would be changed again...)
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: Bradford
|
You may laugh Bullseye, but its only semi-jest
There's a scenario where we struggle to put together a competitive squad for next season - assume Bentley, Ryan, Oakes, Roche, and others leave. Can we find better replacements within our budget? We struggle again next season and finish bottom two. Bear in mind that Toronto will spend big and be nowhere near the bottom! Would the Championship chairmen demand that the RFL make the division into an 18-team league so that we don't get relegated? Where does it end?
Or, an alternative scenario .... we finally get someone with serious money
and suddenly we
can 'spend big' on players. We get promoted back to Super League. But, wait, we aren't allowed to be promoted, because the Championship chairmen rely on our away support...
At some point, the Championship Chairman are going to need to come up with a business plan than is bit more than 'let's hope the Bulls come twice a season and bring loads of away fans'.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:04 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3041
|
bowlingboy wrote:
If I'm honest I'm don't care either way, as long as we are allowed to compile a competitive squad for whatever division we are in, with a good coach that can "inspire" the said squad to perform.
The owners have to get their cheque book out I think..
as a side note I watched the Sheff game the other day Roger, your kid doesn't like his head rubbed?
It made me chuckle...maybe he could sign for the new Hybrid squad??? hhhmmm
Would you like your head been rubbed?
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27196
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
You may laugh Bullseye, but its only semi-jest
There's a scenario where we struggle to put together a competitive squad for next season - assume Bentley, Ryan, Oakes, Roche, and others leave. Can we find better replacements within our budget? We struggle again next season and finish bottom two. Bear in mind that Toronto will spend big and be nowhere near the bottom! Would the Championship chairmen demand that the RFL make the division into an 18-team league so that we don't get relegated? Where does it end?
Or, an alternative scenario .... we finally get someone with serious money
and suddenly we
can 'spend big' on players. We get promoted back to Super League. But, wait, we aren't allowed to be promoted, because the Championship chairmen rely on our away support...
At some point, the Championship Chairman are going to need to come up with a business plan than is bit more than 'let's hope the Bulls come twice a season and bring loads of away fans'.
I guess it shows how desperate the game is at this level that a reprieve for us is even being discussed.
My concerns aren't too dissimilar. If any reprieve is forthcoming it'll be too late for us to build a competitive team. Even if we knew the situation now I doubt that Chalmers has the money to put together a squad better than what we currently have in the championship.
The rumour of John B taking over as head coach isn't going away and I've not heard any other rumours. That kind of thing doesn't inspire confidence in the owner at all.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:38 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27196
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
roger daly wrote:
Would you like your head been rubbed?
Nobody does and it's a bloody daft thing to do, I wish players would stop doing it. It shows a lack of respect. Think refs should penalise it.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4750
|
Bullseye wrote:
Nobody does and it's a bloody daft thing to do, I wish players would stop doing it. It shows a lack of respect. Think refs should penalise it.
It's been going on all year from all teams and players. The referees have been utterly weak in this area of taunting. Remember the Swinton farce? Players diving and throwing balls in faces etc? I too hate it and anyone doing it should spend 10 mins in the sin-bin. However we're always the ones who have it done to us. We're too nice a team and if the referees are going to be so incompetent not to penalise it (or just have a word, for all the good that does) then you can't blame the players for giving some back considering the absolute crap they've had to endure this season. If the referees are going to allow it, then our young guns are learning to stand up for themselves and give it back. I'm done trying to be the morally better team with the crap i've seen from teams like Dewsbury, Rochdale & Swinton.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27196
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
We need a few more enforcers in the side. We'd get less of this kind of rubbish if that was the case. I noticed Brandan Wilkinson rub someone's head last week after we scored and it all kicked off. No need for it. Sledging has always been part of the game but this is relatively new and needs nipping in the bud.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4750
|
Bullseye wrote:
We need a few more enforcers in the side. We'd get less of this kind of rubbish if that was the case. I noticed Brandan Wilkinson rub someone's head last week after we scored and it all kicked off. No need for it. Sledging has always been part of the game but this is relatively new and needs nipping in the bud.
It's up to the referees to nip it in the bud though. There's only so much we can do legally to stop it. Wilkinson should have been sin-binned last week for rubbing Roger's lad. But Wilkinsons had it done to him a few times this year and if the referees just let it go, he's going to start dishing it out.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, bowlingboy, bringbackjimmy, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, Highlander, roger daly, The Phantom Horseman, tikkabull and 130 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net