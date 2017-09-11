WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:50 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Only 249 at the Sheffield match apparently. They can't survive on gates like that.


Never mind, they can make up the shortfall with hordes of Bulls fans at £18 a time :DEPRESSED:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:55 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
    Obviously he didn't say he doesn't want Hull KR to go up but I get your point Paul

    If the RFL were not so inept at running the game(or should it be ruining the game) we wouldn't even be discussing this. I do believe it's becoming more of a possibility that we won't be going down. I'm sure we all agree we can see the RFL coming up with a new structure to accommodate the Bulls once this season has finished


    I can certainly see it happening, there are more and more noises to that effect

    I suppose that if they decide that they want to go with a 12/14/14 next season, instead of 12/12/16 - then there is a certain logic to that.

    They could then dump the pointless Championship Shield, as we'd then have a 27 game season with the Summer Bash (which I assume they'd keep). It also means League 1 can have a proper home and away fixture list. 27 game season after which the bottom two clubs get relegated (unless we are one of them, of course, in which case it would be changed again...)
    Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
    Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:03 am
    Bullseye
    100% League Network
    100% League Network

    Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
    Posts: 27193
    Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
    paulwalker71 wrote:
    It also means League 1 can have a proper home and away fixture list. 27 game season after which the bottom two clubs get relegated (unless we are one of them, of course, in which case it would be changed again...)


    :lol:
    "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
    Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
    Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:30 am
    paulwalker71
    Bronze RLFANS Member
    Bronze RLFANS Member

    Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
    Posts: 3359
    Location: Bradford
    You may laugh Bullseye, but its only semi-jest

    There's a scenario where we struggle to put together a competitive squad for next season - assume Bentley, Ryan, Oakes, Roche, and others leave. Can we find better replacements within our budget? We struggle again next season and finish bottom two. Bear in mind that Toronto will spend big and be nowhere near the bottom! Would the Championship chairmen demand that the RFL make the division into an 18-team league so that we don't get relegated? Where does it end?

    Or, an alternative scenario .... we finally get someone with serious money :PRAY: and suddenly we can 'spend big' on players. We get promoted back to Super League. But, wait, we aren't allowed to be promoted, because the Championship chairmen rely on our away support...

    At some point, the Championship Chairman are going to need to come up with a business plan than is bit more than 'let's hope the Bulls come twice a season and bring loads of away fans'.
    Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
    Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:04 pm
    roger daly
    Bronze RLFANS Member

    Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
    Posts: 3041
    bowlingboy wrote:
    If I'm honest I'm don't care either way, as long as we are allowed to compile a competitive squad for whatever division we are in, with a good coach that can "inspire" the said squad to perform.

    The owners have to get their cheque book out I think..

    as a side note I watched the Sheff game the other day Roger, your kid doesn't like his head rubbed?
    It made me chuckle...maybe he could sign for the new Hybrid squad??? hhhmmm




    Would you like your head been rubbed?
