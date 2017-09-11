we

You may laugh Bullseye, but its only semi-jestThere's a scenario where we struggle to put together a competitive squad for next season - assume Bentley, Ryan, Oakes, Roche, and others leave. Can we find better replacements within our budget? We struggle again next season and finish bottom two. Bear in mind that Toronto will spend big and be nowhere near the bottom! Would the Championship chairmen demand that the RFL make the division into an 18-team league so that we don't get relegated? Where does it end?Or, an alternative scenario .... we finally get someone with serious moneyand suddenlycan 'spend big' on players. We get promoted back to Super League. But, wait, we aren't allowed to be promoted, because the Championship chairmen rely on our away support...At some point, the Championship Chairman are going to need to come up with a business plan than is bit more than 'let's hope the Bulls come twice a season and bring loads of away fans'.