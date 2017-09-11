roger daly wrote: Obviously he didn't say he doesn't want Hull KR to go up but I get your point Paul



If the RFL were not so inept at running the game(or should it be ruining the game) we wouldn't even be discussing this. I do believe it's becoming more of a possibility that we won't be going down. I'm sure we all agree we can see the RFL coming up with a new structure to accommodate the Bulls once this season has finished Obviously he didn't say he doesn't want Hull KR to go up but I get your point PaulIf the RFL were not so inept at running the game(or should it be ruining the game) we wouldn't even be discussing this. I do believe it's becoming more of a possibility that we won't be going down. I'm sure we all agree we can see the RFL coming up with a new structure to accommodate the Bulls once this season has finished

again

I can certainly see it happening, there are more and more noises to that effectI suppose that if they decide that they want to go with a 12/14/14 next season, instead of 12/12/16 - then there is a certain logic to that.They could then dump the pointless Championship Shield, as we'd then have a 27 game season with the Summer Bash (which I assume they'd keep). It also means League 1 can have a proper home and away fixture list. 27 game season after which the bottom two clubs get relegated (unless we are one of them, of course, in which case it would be changed...)