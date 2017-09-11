WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:42 am
Bulliac User avatar
paulwalker71 wrote:
Did he also say he didn't want Hull KR to go up?

Seriously, you can't have a sporting competition with promotion and relegation, where a relegated club doesn't get relegated because the other teams don't want them to get relegated

It makes the whole league season totally pointless

True enough, though the whole season is automatically artificial when the top club isn't called the champion after playing all cubs home and away, as in SL and that doesn't seem to bother the RFL. At the end of the day money rules.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:44 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Thats my worry.
They will falsely keep us in the champ league AGAIN
And they will announce it after our best players have left AGAIN
And they'll probably penalise us for helping them out AGAIN
:FRUSRATED:



If that happens I'm finished with the sport.

This cash cow's udders can no longer stand to be milked anymore.

Also I really want to see the summer bash fail when Catalans get relegated.

Hull KR and Bradford's support replaced by Catalans and Toronto. That's going to leave the RFL relying on clubs like Halifax to bring support or lose loads of money. Any losses should get passed onto the clubs.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:57 am
Fr13daY User avatar
paulwalker71 wrote:
Did he also say he didn't want Hull KR to go up?

Seriously, you can't have a sporting competition with promotion and relegation, where a relegated club doesn't get relegated because the other teams don't want them to get relegated

It makes the whole league season totally pointless


I fully agree, but to play the devils advocate here.....

Didn't the sports ruling body deduct us (officially an new club) 12 points at the start of the season, before we had any players, ground, coach, etc. We wouldn't be anywhere near relegation if it wasn't for this; even with our terrible season.

If they can impose such rules at the start of the season, why can't they impose other rules at the end?

Despite the integrity of the game, if having a well supported team (will we be well supported next year though?) keeps the wolves from the door of Sheffield, and other clubs is it not worth doing?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:04 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Fr13daY wrote:
Despite the integrity of the game, if having a well supported team (will we be well supported next year though?) keeps the wolves from the door of Sheffield, and other clubs is it not worth doing?


No f*** 'em.

I work hard for a living to have a load of gimps that can't cut their cloth accordingly expect me to fund their vanity projects. All the while being subject to abuse from their clubs' knuckle dragging fans telling me about how we should be in the bottom division.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:31 am
    paulwalker71 wrote:
    Did he also say he didn't want Hull KR to go up?

    Seriously, you can't have a sporting competition with promotion and relegation, where a relegated club doesn't get relegated because the other teams don't want them to get relegated

    It makes the whole league season totally pointless




    Obviously he didn't say he doesn't want Hull KR to go up but I get your point Paul

    If the RFL were not so inept at running the game(or should it be ruining the game) we wouldn't even be discussing this. I do believe it's becoming more of a possibility that we won't be going down. I'm sure we all agree we can see the RFL coming up with a new structure to accommodate the Bulls once this season has finished
    Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
    Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:39 am
    Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
    Sadly for you guys Swinton will be fine with Andy Mazey in charge. For me that is probably your last hope of staying up but then again if Swinton did go to the wall Oldham would be the first team approached to stay in the division you would imagine.

    Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
    Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:40 am
    If I'm honest I'm don't care either way, as long as we are allowed to compile a competitive squad for whatever division we are in, with a good coach that can "inspire" the said squad to perform.

    The owners have to get their cheque book out I think..

    as a side note I watched the Sheff game the other day Roger, your kid doesn't like his head rubbed?
    It made me chuckle...maybe he could sign for the new Hybrid squad??? hhhmmm
