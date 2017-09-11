paulwalker71 wrote:
Did he also say he didn't want Hull KR to go up?
Seriously, you can't have a sporting competition with promotion and relegation, where a relegated club doesn't get relegated because the other teams don't want them to get relegated
It makes the whole league season totally pointless
True enough, though the whole season is automatically artificial when the top club isn't called the champion after playing all cubs home and away, as in SL and that doesn't seem to bother the RFL. At the end of the day money rules.