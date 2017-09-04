Frank Whitcombe wrote: Terrible decision - lacks ambition and smacks of surrender

I agree that it smacks of the very cheapest option.Moore said in an interview that lots of players are leaving.Gledhill said (yes I know!) about 70% of the players are leaving.Many of them do need to go - even some of the bigger names.It was interesting to hear that in the D1 meeting with the RFL they were told that there will be a Ch. and D1 restructure for 2018.Some Championship chairmen are worried about HKR and Bulls moving out of that division as they said it is worth £80k to each club - and there will be too many games with no away fans.We are relegated but will we actually get there. I am expecting a lot of news to start coming out of Odsal and Red Hall in a couple of weeks when the games are finished.Mind you, I have heard from a very good source that the RFL have investigated the game where Foxy had 14 players on the field for 30 seconds in November 1978 and that the tea lady has been putting double the tea bags into the pot this year to give the lads a boost and we are definitely starting next season with an 18 points deduction.