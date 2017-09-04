WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:56 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27190
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Poor Mr Green :SHOOT:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:28 pm
broadybull87
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2406
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Almost makes you feel sorry for him don't it
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:28 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2745
Location: No longer Bradford
broadybull87 wrote:
Almost makes you feel sorry for him don't it


No
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:07 am
Scarey71
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 423
Location: South of Bratfud
:SILENCE: Moving money from SSG to BBNL only for that to go bust. Unlucky I'd say
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:37 am
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4748
Tweet from John Davidson (RL Journo)

"Am hearing John Bastian is all lined up as the new coach of the Bradford Bulls next year when Geoff Toovey departs"
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:20 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9606
Location: Bradbados
I'm fine with that, in fact it would be as good as we are likely to get, the one caveat is where does that leave the academy?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:30 pm
Frank Whitcombe
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 371
Terrible decision - lacks ambition and smacks of surrender
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:40 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3353
Location: Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Tweet from John Davidson (RL Journo)

"Am hearing John Bastian is all lined up as the new coach of the Bradford Bulls next year when Geoff Toovey departs"


I suppose we have to give the guy a chance, but it does seem like the cheap option
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:50 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 810
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Terrible decision - lacks ambition and smacks of surrender


I agree that it smacks of the very cheapest option.
Moore said in an interview that lots of players are leaving.
Gledhill said (yes I know!) about 70% of the players are leaving.

Many of them do need to go - even some of the bigger names.
It was interesting to hear that in the D1 meeting with the RFL they were told that there will be a Ch. and D1 restructure for 2018.
Some Championship chairmen are worried about HKR and Bulls moving out of that division as they said it is worth £80k to each club - and there will be too many games with no away fans.

We are relegated but will we actually get there. I am expecting a lot of news to start coming out of Odsal and Red Hall in a couple of weeks when the games are finished.

Mind you, I have heard from a very good source that the RFL have investigated the game where Foxy had 14 players on the field for 30 seconds in November 1978 and that the tea lady has been putting double the tea bags into the pot this year to give the lads a boost and we are definitely starting next season with an 18 points deduction.
