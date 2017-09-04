WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:56 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27169
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Poor Mr Green :SHOOT:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:28 pm
broadybull87 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2405
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Almost makes you feel sorry for him don't it
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:28 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2743
Location: No longer Bradford
broadybull87 wrote:
Almost makes you feel sorry for him don't it


No
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:07 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 420
Location: South of Bratfud
:SILENCE: Moving money from SSG to BBNL only for that to go bust. Unlucky I'd say
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bing [Bot], bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, BullyBully13, fifty50, Fr13daY, HiramC, RickyF1, roger daly, Scarey71, the rugbyman and 114 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,3621,68376,2104,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM