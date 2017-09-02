WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:39 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4539
How would you split the FT/PT players up if you were calling the shots?

All current junior first teamers like, Oakes/Ryan/Wilkinson/Pickersgill etc on FT?

Then with a sprinkling of experience as part timers?
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 2:51 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9592
Location: Bradbados
Some of those, and a few others, are likely to be gone anyway (Oakes, Ryan etc plus some senior players) and we'll have new players coming in that we don't yet know about, so it's more than a bit hard to consider that to be honest. The one thing I'd hope is that the full and part timers come together for at least one full ball work and tactical session per week. I guess the weights can be done anytime and even alone if necessary, though banter does make up a great deal of team spirit.
