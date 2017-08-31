WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

2018 Bradford Bulls
Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:41 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 853
do you think that we may indeed already have an investor?
you would have to be a mad man to take a club on with no money to run it and no prospect of any, then say we don't need Money?..
Chalmers doesn't seem that bat $hit crazy to me?

or am I just been over optimistic?
2018 Bradford Bulls
Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:20 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9591
Location: Bradbados
bowlingboy wrote:
do you think that we may indeed already have an investor?
you would have to be a mad man to take a club on with no money to run it and no prospect of any, then say we don't need Money?..
Chalmers doesn't seem that bat $hit crazy to me?

or am I just been over optimistic?


By the same token I think you'd have to say that any new 'investor' would be a little bit crazy too. It's hardly a solid investment in its normal sense, however you look at it. Unless someone knows of a big Bull's fan who has dropped a big win on the lottery recently?
2018 Bradford Bulls
Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:43 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27927
Location: MACS0647-JD
I don't think anyone actually "invests in any RL club in the normal sense of "investment" - it's dead money.

Several do plough loads of money in, many more plough in what they can, but nobody is in it to make any money - quite the opposite.

Then come on down to the third division and try to reconcile being there in front of 200 people in a field, and there being an "investor" seeing that as an "investment". Can you? I can't.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:57 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 853
According to the mysteriously leaked article last week
Mr and Mrs K still want it? :WALL:
2018 Bradford Bulls
Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:38 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3036
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Daft question but has Keenan Tomlinson left the Bulls? And if so where has he gone? I remember him going on loan to London Skolars with Pickersgill but after they came back I have only see Pickersgill.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:03 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2736
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Daft question but has Keenan Tomlinson left the Bulls? And if so where has he gone? I remember him going on loan to London Skolars with Pickersgill but after they came back I have only see Pickersgill.


It was mentioned on here recently (by Bullseye if memory serves) that Keenan has indeed left but hasn't gone to another club.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:04 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27152
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He's gone. According to Duffy he was wanting to be sent on loan again but no club wanted him. Skolars rated Pickersgill apparently.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:23 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3036
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
He's gone. According to Duffy he was wanting to be sent on loan again but no club wanted him. Skolars rated Pickersgill apparently.


Ah, I thought I had read something on here about it! Just wasn't sure! Hmm, never saw him play to be honest but would have been an extra body next season. They rated Pickersgill? Hopefully that means he's suited to League One rugby because I'm yet to be convinced, hopefully a good pre-season and friendlies will boost his confidence.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:18 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9591
Location: Bradbados
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I don't think anyone actually "invests in any RL club in the normal sense of "investment" - it's dead money.

Several do plough loads of money in, many more plough in what they can, but nobody is in it to make any money - quite the opposite.

Then come on down to the third division and try to reconcile being there in front of 200 people in a field, and there being an "investor" seeing that as an "investment". Can you? I can't.

Oh, absolutely FA.

I've long thought that most of the people who put money into running lower division teams, soccer, RL or union, are usually doing it as local people hoping for local kudos and to 'look good' within their very local communities. If it's the local butcher, baker or candlestick maker then there may be an element of their name being bandied about slightly more often than it might have been, but certainly there is little else that would be, even remotely, tangible.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:28 am
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4735
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Ah, I thought I had read something on here about it! Just wasn't sure! Hmm, never saw him play to be honest but would have been an extra body next season. They rated Pickersgill? Hopefully that means he's suited to League One rugby because I'm yet to be convinced, hopefully a good pre-season and friendlies will boost his confidence.


I see potential in Pickersgill. Yes he's dropped a few kicks and missed a few tackles but remember Ethan Ryans first game? Dropped a kick then following set missed a simple 1 on 1. Pickersgills been on a hiding to nothing alone at the back. He's got a decent turn of pace. A run of games and i think he'll be ok.
