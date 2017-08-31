Ferocious Aardvark wrote: I don't think anyone actually "invests in any RL club in the normal sense of "investment" - it's dead money.



Several do plough loads of money in, many more plough in what they can, but nobody is in it to make any money - quite the opposite.



Then come on down to the third division and try to reconcile being there in front of 200 people in a field, and there being an "investor" seeing that as an "investment". Can you? I can't.

Oh, absolutely FA.I've long thought that most of the people who put money into running lower division teams, soccer, RL or union, are usually doing it as local people hoping for local kudos and to 'look good' within their very local communities. If it's the local butcher, baker or candlestick maker then there may be an element of their name being bandied about slightly more often than it might have been, but certainly there is little else that would be, even remotely, tangible.