Bull Mania wrote:
Well Sam Hallas signing is excellent news. Said in T&A yesterday Gibson & Smith were contracted for next year, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will be here. If they are than that's 2 more good signings who will do well in L1.
Those on two-year deals have options in contract for either party (club or player) to terminate following relegation. This will mean that the player may well be interested in staying but the club could exercise the release clause and cut loose on cost basis.
To my knowledge Hallas, Tonga, Smith, Gibson and Chisholm are all on two year deals but I don't see us keeping anyone but Hallas. I think the club would be keen to keep Chissy but of there is a better offer elsewhere I think he'll jump ship.
The only thing I think is holding the club back is the decision of the re-structure, however unlikely it is to happen. If the RFL do switch it up and keep us in it, this could mean players the club wished to ditch have a contractual obligation and therefore unless there is a mutual agreement, we are stuck with them.
For me, Tonga and Gibson are expensive yet injury prone squad members we don't need. You could through Smith into the mix too.
As always, nobody can make a decision until the RFL decide which way the wind is blowing!!!
