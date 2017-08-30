bowlingboy wrote: I like how we are been bombarded with positive news

In order to hit the goal of 3000 tickets next month...

What a pile of doggy doo...

Well Sam Hallas signing is excellent news. Said in T&A yesterday Gibson & Smith were contracted for next year, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will be here. If they are than that's 2 more good signings who will do well in L1. I's hard to Gage what sort of squad we will have this early. It will be a case of waiting until we have around 20 players signed up of what sort of team we will have. For example Davies been offered a P/T deal. That could be a very poor signing if the likes of Macani, Mendeika, Halafihi are signing up with him. But if we sign up a decent pack, then giving Davies a P/T deal isn't too bad. Same with Sam Hallas signing, while i'm very happy with that news, we could sign Sam Burgess and it wouldn't matter if we still have a right hand side of Macani, Mendeika, & C. Smith. Inevitably they will be poor players signing. For me i want to know who our new coach will be before this season finishes.The challenge Chalmers will have is that there aren't many players in the current squad worthy of FT deals, those that are (Chisholm, Sironen, Campbell, Oakes) aren't likely to sign for us. For me i would offer mainly the younger players FT deals. Then we have a good young nucleus to build with. Get some rough, old seasoned PT players (someone mentioned Richard Moore earlier who would be perfect)