WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:34 am
Pyrah123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 17, 2016 2:36 am
Posts: 13
paulwalker71 wrote:
Well if that's a 'statement of intent', then the intention is mediocrity...


He might be okay in reserves
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:42 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4731
paulwalker71 wrote:
Well if that's a 'statement of intent', then the intention is mediocrity...


I'm more interested in the FT deals TBH. Sam Hallas good start. When i was told, i was the same of "Jesus, another awful player" But at the end of the day, we're in L1, so we're going to have rubbish players. If he ends up being our fourth best prop, we're in trouble.Have to see what the end squad is. If Mendeika's, Macani's names are in there... :FRUSRATED:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:59 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27120
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I was told Mendeika wants to leave but nobody wants him.

Davies is very poor IMO. I hope recruit better than him for next year.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:32 pm
BeechwoodBull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 290
But we are looking at players who would do a job in that particular division, not neccsarily who we would pick given a free choice and a fantastic budget. At the risk of starting a frenzy, I name two who I would have if we could get them, based on the same reasoning. One would be Paul Sykes/and or Murrell, who can still do a job, lead the backs as well as game manage. The other would be Richard Moore, a big bugger off type of prop, who would add some steel and nous and would look after the forwards.

So, there let the frenzy begin. Who would you choose?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:26 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27120
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
All good choices Beechwood. We need to put together a side that doesn't get bullied and has plenty of nous to guide the young lads. So we need some experienced heads that can still do it in the spine positions. Moore would be alright for one if he remains a free man. Not sure about Smith at fullback. I suspect Chisholm will be off, so do we go with Keyes and Aston at halfback? A Brambani type player would be ideal.

We also need 3 hard nuts in the Moore/Alex Rowe type mould. These players are highly valued by their clubs so won't be easy to attract unless we pay well and show we mean business, have a proper coach etc.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: batleybaz, beefy1, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, paulwalker71, rugbyreddog, SCONE, Surely not and 144 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,3831,70176,2004,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM