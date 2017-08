Nothus wrote: I don't get it, Lee Smith is quoted as saying he wants to play for us next season but 'there's nothing myself or the club can do about it at the moment'.



Why not? What is stopping the club from sorting out 2018 contracts now? Technically we've been able to do it since the anti tampering deadline passed months ago.

I think it may to do with budgeting for home games. Like this season teams in League 1 get magically selected who they play at either home or away. If nothing changes with the structuring of league 1 i'm sure the management will have to look at which sides we play at home, the then likelihood of away support, then gauging walk up support. When you dont know who you ar eplaying and when can imagine its difficult to budget. It's like say the Keighley game they will know if we play them at home they will bring a few. If we dont get the opportunity to play them at home as with say hunslet there will go our biggest chances of revenue from away support