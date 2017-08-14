|
|
le penguin wrote:
Does anyone know how next season's fixture list works? 15 games so how is it decided which teams get 8 home games and which 7, and how are clubs supposed to sell season tickets on this basis. Will there be any seeding involved...or being the RFL's pets are we gonna be away to Barrow, York, Donny, Newcastle, Keighley and Workington?
Or will it all be made up about a week before the season starts?
There's plenty of rumour around that the RFL are trying to jettison several of the 'expansion' teams - Hemel, Oxford and Gloucester (with maybe a merger and relocation for the last two named). There are also rumours that at least one other non-expansion club has serious money issues and may not be around in 2018.
So I think there's a strong likelihood there'll be few enough teams in League One to allow a proper 'home and away' fixture list, especially if, as we were told, the League 1 Cup is being scrapped.
The current fixture set up is ridiculous - how can you have a proper league when it's down a a random draw whether you play your rivals at home or away?
|
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 10:32 am
|
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
There's plenty of rumour around that the RFL are trying to jettison several of the 'expansion' teams - Hemel, Oxford and Gloucester (with maybe a merger and relocation for the last two named). There are also rumours that at least one other non-expansion club has serious money issues and may not be around in 2018.
So I think there's a strong likelihood there'll be few enough teams in League One to allow a proper 'home and away' fixture list, especially if, as we were told, the League 1 Cup is being scrapped.
The current fixture set up is ridiculous - how can you have a proper league when it's down a a random draw whether you play your rivals at home or away?
Aaah another successful expansion experiment. TBF Gloucester have made a great fist of it and i know their chairman was keen to bring local talent through rather than being an SL teams reserve side.
What happened at Hemel was farcical. Out of all the expansion lot, i thought they would be the ones that would make it. But they became Dewsbury reserves. Of course the RFL turned a blind eye
Speaking of reserves, i see 2 Hull KR first teams (Greame Horne and Zack Docker-Clay) scored for ST HELENS reserve side this week. WTF s going on. I know Fax supporters have played hell as many of their games have been cancelled this year. You have Fax and Keighley trying to run a reserve side, then get the farce of Hull KR (Who don't run their own academy entirely either) sending first teams to play for another clubs reserves. Stick a fork in the sport it's done.
|
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 10:33 am
|
|
Only in rl would we not even know the number of teams in our new league or even something as basic as do we play home and away. Shambles...we'll fit right in.
|
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 10:33 am
|
|
If we get Gloucester at home there has to be a cheese rolling competition down the rooley lane end at half time.
|
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 1:29 pm
|
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
There's plenty of rumour around that the RFL are trying to jettison several of the 'expansion' teams - Hemel, Oxford and Gloucester (with maybe a merger and relocation for the last two named). There are also rumours that at least one other non-expansion club has serious money issues and may not be around in 2018.
So I think there's a strong likelihood there'll be few enough teams in League One to allow a proper 'home and away' fixture list, especially if, as we were told, the League 1 Cup is being scrapped.
The current fixture set up is ridiculous - how can you have a proper league when it's down a a random draw whether you play your rivals at home or away?
Of course, the thing about the sanctity of the league programme disappeared forever when, after playing all your rivals home and away, you still weren't the champions as you had to win a play-off fixture. Don't think the RFL would think twice, to be honest.
|
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 1:45 pm
|
|
Bulliac wrote:
Of course, the thing about the sanctity of the league programme disappeared forever when, after playing all your rivals home and away, you still weren't the champions as you had to win a play-off fixture. Don't think the RFL would think twice, to be honest.
And with the introduction of an extra super special game, where you get drawn against a team based on whatever the governing body feel like basing it on that year rather than anything fair, to be played at a neutral venue.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:45 am
|
|
So today's T&A seems to indicate those signed on for 2018 aren't now definitely signed on following relegation
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:24 am
|
|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
So today's T&A seems to indicate those signed on for 2018 aren't now definitely signed on following relegation
Seems like there was a clause in the contracts then, which i expected to be honest.
|
