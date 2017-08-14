le penguin wrote:
Does anyone know how next season's fixture list works? 15 games so how is it decided which teams get 8 home games and which 7, and how are clubs supposed to sell season tickets on this basis. Will there be any seeding involved...or being the RFL's pets are we gonna be away to Barrow, York, Donny, Newcastle, Keighley and Workington?
Or will it all be made up about a week before the season starts?
Or will it all be made up about a week before the season starts?
There's plenty of rumour around that the RFL are trying to jettison several of the 'expansion' teams - Hemel, Oxford and Gloucester (with maybe a merger and relocation for the last two named). There are also rumours that at least one other non-expansion club has serious money issues and may not be around in 2018.
So I think there's a strong likelihood there'll be few enough teams in League One to allow a proper 'home and away' fixture list, especially if, as we were told, the League 1 Cup is being scrapped.
The current fixture set up is ridiculous - how can you have a proper league when it's down a a random draw whether you play your rivals at home or away?