paulwalker71 wrote: There's plenty of rumour around that the RFL are trying to jettison several of the 'expansion' teams - Hemel, Oxford and Gloucester (with maybe a merger and relocation for the last two named). There are also rumours that at least one other non-expansion club has serious money issues and may not be around in 2018.



So I think there's a strong likelihood there'll be few enough teams in League One to allow a proper 'home and away' fixture list, especially if, as we were told, the League 1 Cup is being scrapped.



The current fixture set up is ridiculous - how can you have a proper league when it's down a a random draw whether you play your rivals at home or away?

Aaah another successful expansion experiment. TBF Gloucester have made a great fist of it and i know their chairman was keen to bring local talent through rather than being an SL teams reserve side.What happened at Hemel was farcical. Out of all the expansion lot, i thought they would be the ones that would make it. But they became Dewsbury reserves. Of course the RFL turned a blind eyeSpeaking of reserves, i see 2 Hull KR first teams (Greame Horne and Zack Docker-Clay) scored for ST HELENS reserve side this week. WTF s going on. I know Fax supporters have played hell as many of their games have been cancelled this year. You have Fax and Keighley trying to run a reserve side, then get the farce of Hull KR (Who don't run their own academy entirely either) sending first teams to play for another clubs reserves. Stick a fork in the sport it's done.