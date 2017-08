Orrell Lad wrote: Definitely, and I'm sure that will have taken some off the attendance from a Wigan perspective.

This will by first miss since I went in 84 the lack of train is the main reason as we have used Virgin or special on our last 6/7 visits.Of the 9 others who usually make the trip only two are gong for similar reasons.Some people may think this is a poor reason but i spend enough time on the motorways of our country Monday - Friday working and have no desire to do it on my days off.Hope everyone has a safe trip and lets hope for a classic with a Wigan win !!