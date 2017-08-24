WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cashing in at fans expense

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Cashing in at fans expense

Post a reply
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:37 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5917
Location: Still at the top
Truth hurts.

Your corporate freeloading dried up now hey? :lol:
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:44 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1039
Orrell Lad wrote:
We have only sold 8,000 as we have a large number of pissypant, armchair critics that will not attend unless the team are playing perfect RL and winning 50-0.


In 2006 when we struggled and fought our way out of relegation our attendances increased. However, the last few seasons have seen our crowds steadily drop and although some won't like it, there's a real element of truth in this. Unless we're putting cricket scores on everyone we're not worth spending money on. Sad really.
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:48 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3447
Orrell Lad wrote:
Truth hurts.

Your corporate freeloading dried up now hey? :lol:

Sorry, it wasn't my intention to get bites from you. As for freeloading, if you mean the days when the club benefitted to the tune of £8k plus each season then, yes, those days are over now that I'm happily retired in my fifties. I've still got all the friends and memories from those days, though. People you would give your eye teeth just to have them glance your way. One of them is presenting the trophy this time actually. Still, you're the only true fan on here, eh?
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:56 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5917
Location: Still at the top
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Sorry, it wasn't my intention to get bites from you. As for freeloading, if you mean the days when the club benefitted to the tune of £8k plus each season then, yes, those days are over now that I'm happily retired in my fifties. I've still got all the friends and memories from those days, though. People you would give your eye teeth just to have them glance your way. One of them is presenting the trophy this time actually. Still, you're the only true fan on here, eh?


Where have I said that? :lol: If you haven't got the appetite to attend the game anymore that's your choice, just as it is my choice to attend regardless of the performances, standard, or any other pissypant reason that I've seen quoted on here this season.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:04 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3447
Orrell Lad wrote:
Where have I said that? :lol: If you haven't got the appetite to attend the game anymore that's your choice, just as it is my choice to attend regardless of the performances, standard, or any other pissypant reason that I've seen quoted on here this season.

Whether you choose to attend or not is irrelevant to me. It's your attitude to others of a different opinion that I'm calling out. Or do you want everyone on here to hold the same opinion, preferably yours?
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:58 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5917
Location: Still at the top
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Whether you choose to attend or not is irrelevant to me. It's your attitude to others of a different opinion that I'm calling out. Or do you want everyone on here to hold the same opinion, preferably yours?


Everyone's entitled to their opinion, even me.

I'm bothered that we've only reportedly sold 8,000 for a cup final, it should be double that. I care about the club.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 2:54 am
dr_feelgood Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2012 1:12 pm
Posts: 877
Location: Wigan
The RFL gave the club some crap seats in the upper tier in my opinion (stuck in the corners). Subsequently I and others bought tickets in the upper tier from the RFL as they were behind the sticks.
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 4:06 am
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6663
Location: The Mighty Wigan
They are disappointing sales but it is worth pointing out that the closure of the line between Wigan and London Euston wont have helped.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,83879676,1944,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM