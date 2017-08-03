WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cashing in at fans expense

Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:36 am
Grimmy User avatar
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12417
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's the lack of concessions in most parts of the ground that is the issue. I've just paid £110 for 2 tickets for my kids which is a disgrace

You could have bought Cat 4 seats which are good seats and have heavy discounts for kids. You aren't being priced out of buying a basic necessity, or even taking your kids to the game, you are choosing to pay a higher price because you want very good seats. I fail to see how that is a disgrace.

P.S - Apologies in advance if you have a visual impairment or similar which means you need to sit in the better seats.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Fri Aug 04, 2017 12:42 pm
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 111
As someone who sat on the very back row at the top of the stadium last year and still saw Houghton's tackle on Currie perfectly I can honestly say there isn't a bad seat in the house.

In 2013 I was towards the back of the lower tier. I got 3 tickets for nearly the same price. I think those in that upper tier will be pleasantly surprised.
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Sat Aug 05, 2017 6:36 am
Newbridge_Wolf Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Apr 22, 2016 6:51 pm
Posts: 56
The lower tier at Wembley is a bit expensive, but 2011 we sat on the very back row of the upper at £20, which wasn't great, it felt a bit disconnected, so went up a band to £30 in 2013, which was row 3 upper tier and an absolute fantastic view. This time we've managed to get row 3 again, but for £20.

Can't moan at that at all really. You won't pay that price for anything else in this day and age if you're talking football or music, and that's ignoring all the offers the RFL had been emailing for months in advance.
Wolves FC/Wigan RL
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Sat Aug 05, 2017 10:56 pm
Suzy Banyon User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2572
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
secondstanza wrote:
As someone who sat on the very back row at the top of the stadium last year and still saw Houghton's tackle on Currie perfectly I can honestly say there isn't a bad seat in the house.

In 2013 I was towards the back of the lower tier. I got 3 tickets for nearly the same price. I think those in that upper tier will be pleasantly surprised.


I sat in the lower tier in 2011, front of the top tier in 2013 and back of the top tier last year. Top tier has the best views and best value for money for me.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Sun Aug 06, 2017 12:56 pm
the-Bowtun-Warrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Mar 06, 2009 1:54 pm
Posts: 2126
At the rate we are going at present, even my free tickets will be too expensive to watch us get mauled
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:27 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5579
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
RFL Director Roger Draper has said they expect the attendance on Saturday to be around 65,000 although there won't necessarily be fewer there than in recent years as previously Club Wembley seats were counted regardless of whether or not they were occupied.

Hull FC have sold 16,000 tickets and Wigan 8,000. Draper said that in total they expect there to be 20,000 Hull FC fans in the stadium.


Thoughts?
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:38 pm
Pemps User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 3:13 pm
Posts: 18350
Location: Usually on here
Wigg'n wrote:
Thoughts?

Loads of people buy their CC tickets well in advance regardless of their team being there or not. There'll be plenty Wigan fans there on the day.
king warrior wrote:
Adam Blair flew over yesterday and has been training the deal is going to be signed this week

Got to say this is a top signing
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:09 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21136
Location: WIGAN
The only difference with this years crowd to the last 6 or 7 years is they'll have to accurately report this years. There hasn't been an 'actual' final crowd of over 70,000 for a good while now (as in there actually being over 70,000 with their bums sat on seats).

We'll take a bashing on the VT and in other places for Saturdays crowd no doubt but the truth is it'll be on a par and probably better then a few of the crowds in recent years.
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:18 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5914
Location: Still at the top
We have only sold 8,000 as we have a large number of pissypant, armchair critics that will not attend unless the team are playing perfect RL and winning 50-0.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Cashing in at fans expense
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:24 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3444
Orrell Lad wrote:
We have only sold 8,000 as we have a large number of pissypant, armchair critics that will not attend unless the team are playing perfect RL and winning 50-0.

And this must be true or you wouldn't have said it, would you? Anyway, I hope you get a few more bites than your previous attempt to insult people got.
