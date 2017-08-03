Jake the Peg wrote:
It's the lack of concessions in most parts of the ground that is the issue. I've just paid £110 for 2 tickets for my kids which is a disgrace
You could have bought Cat 4 seats which are good seats and have heavy discounts for kids. You aren't being priced out of buying a basic necessity, or even taking your kids to the game, you are choosing to pay a higher price because you want very good seats. I fail to see how that is a disgrace.
P.S - Apologies in advance if you have a visual impairment or similar which means you need to sit in the better seats.