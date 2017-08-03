The lower tier at Wembley is a bit expensive, but 2011 we sat on the very back row of the upper at £20, which wasn't great, it felt a bit disconnected, so went up a band to £30 in 2013, which was row 3 upper tier and an absolute fantastic view. This time we've managed to get row 3 again, but for £20.



Can't moan at that at all really. You won't pay that price for anything else in this day and age if you're talking football or music, and that's ignoring all the offers the RFL had been emailing for months in advance.