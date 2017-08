Rugby Raider wrote: Our Wembley record currently stands as,

Updated for accuracy........Played 10Won 2 (2016, 2017)Drawn 1 (1982)Lost 7 (1959,60,80,83,75,2008,2013)Lance Todd Trophy Winners 3 (Tommy Harris, Marc Sneyd, Marc Sneyd)World Record for Biggest Wembley Losing Margin 0For any Rovers tuning in, their version of Challenge Cup history since they think Hull were founded reads,HullChallenge Cup Finals 5Won 3 (2 at Wembley)Lost 2Civic Receptions 3Hull KRChallenge Cup Finals 1Won 0Thrashed and embarrassed at Wembley 1Civic Receptions 1Fun Days 1World Record for Biggest Wembley Losing Margin 1