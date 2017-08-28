WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:46 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9691
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
Strange choice when this official event was available for them.
Image


:lol:
Looks like the Fun Day is rocking. :DANCE:

Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:25 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17475
WIZEB wrote:
:lol:
Looks like the Fun Day is rocking. :DANCE:

I refuse to make a joke about 'family fun' in East Hull because, frankly, I'm above that sort of humour.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:39 pm
Faithful One
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1633
Location: Top of the East Stand
Anyone know where Stevie Michaels was today?
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:12 pm
bonaire
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1663
Mrs Barista wrote:
Strange choice when this official event was available for them.
Image



Is that their new stand?
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:24 pm
the cal train
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2508
Location: West Hull
Can't put the photo on on mobile but the players on that trailer look like they're facing the firing squad. Comedy gold. :lol:
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:02 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2758
Has Wilf come down to earth yet, he's been very quiet, maybe, like me, it hasn't sunk in yet? :)
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:30 pm
Fields of Fire
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 510
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Just seen look north jeez there were people everywhere didn't feel that packed standing there today looked amazing on the tv
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:18 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26259
Mrs Barista wrote:
Strange choice when this official event was available for them.
Image


More popular than their homecoming at city hall in 2015
