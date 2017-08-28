WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:24 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It was interesting to hear that Wigan had invited Andy and Owen Farrell to hand out the playing shirts. As per Warrington last year with Stuart Pearson they decided to bring in special guests.

Presumably Hull did as 2016 and kept it in house (although I think Johnny Vegas would have been up for it). Our way of doing things again came up trumps.


radford said we didn't have a shirt presentation to keep things low key
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:07 pm
jimmys sidestep User avatar
WIZEB wrote:
Were you the gang sat in the foyer at 10ish yesterday morning?
I am still smiling about all the giants wandering about the hotel.
I mentioned to the hotel barmaid on Friday that there were a lot of tall people about.
She said it was because they were holding a Tall People's convention this weekend.
I nearly fell off my bar stool. :lol:

nb - I have absolutely nothing against tall people. :D

http://www.tallclub.co.uk/annual-event-2017-watford/


Yes mate that was us. What a weekend again. Wow.

That freaked me out on the first night as i was half cut and every time i turned a corner there seemed to be another 7 foot monster there!

We saw this sign on the door to the bar in the morning after though and it all made sense :lol:

Image
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:19 pm
jimmys sidestep wrote:
Yes mate that was us. What a weekend again. Wow.

That freaked me out on the first night as i was half cut and every time i turned a corner there seemed to be another 7 foot monster there!

We saw this sign on the door to the bar in the morning after though and it all made sense :lol:

Image


:lol:

I was sat out on the terrace Friday having a drink with some Welsh lads doing the McDonald's up.
Shame it was closed for a refurb.
It was the only other building within a million miles. ☺
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:17 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It was interesting to hear that Wigan had invited Andy and Owen Farrell to hand out the playing shirts. As per Warrington last year with Stuart Pearson they decided to bring in special guests.

Presumably Hull did as 2016 and kept it in house (although I think Johnny Vegas would have been up for it). Our way of doing things again came up trumps.



One too many ComeOnYou?
Think you mean Stuart Pearce
Enjoy the day in the City
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:27 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Image
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:40 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
bonaire wrote:
One too many ComeOnYou?
Think you mean Stuart Pearce
Enjoy the day in the City


Meh, some soccer player or other anyway.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:48 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Amazing scenes in Queen Victoria Square this afternoon. Up to 25,000 there to see the team return.

Image

Image
