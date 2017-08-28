WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:24 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It was interesting to hear that Wigan had invited Andy and Owen Farrell to hand out the playing shirts. As per Warrington last year with Stuart Pearson they decided to bring in special guests.

Presumably Hull did as 2016 and kept it in house (although I think Johnny Vegas would have been up for it). Our way of doing things again came up trumps.


radford said we didn't have a shirt presentation to keep things low key
