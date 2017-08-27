WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Finally made it home, after another brilliant Wembley nerve tingler weekend. Great night with Wilf on Friday, in The Globe, wallowing in FC heaven. Saturday was due to catch the 20.34 out of KX. Didn't leave the "Crock of Gold" in time and missed it of course, and had to deck down on the floor of my mates room.
So much for saving pennies for Oz.

Still in a bit of a trance and elated that the boys did it for us. Thanks for the memories. These are Special times.
number 6 wrote:
look for martin offiah when gaz lifts the cup, acted like a total c0ck! gone down in my estimations big style!

Offiah's got previous with this.

Remember he sulked off after the 1991 Premiership Final at Old Trafford without collecting his losers medal, after Hull had beaten Widnes.

Agree about Hanley, showed a bit of class yesterday and a worthy Guest of Honour.
Uppo58 wrote:
These are Special times.

Aren't they just? :D
There cert are. Very special
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Amazing weekend with good friends and a brilliant result, and one of the best Chinese meals I've had since..... this time last year!

So proud to be an FC Fan, it's weekends like this that make the roller coaster worthwhile.
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Safe journey to every one traveling down today.wish I could be with you,but my lads coming round to watch it with me and we are both wearing our tops today.enjoy the day.u



A great day George. This is what being a member of the Black and White is all about. Hope you're well.
