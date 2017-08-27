Finally made it home, after another brilliant Wembley nerve tingler weekend. Great night with Wilf on Friday, in The Globe, wallowing in FC heaven. Saturday was due to catch the 20.34 out of KX. Didn't leave the "Crock of Gold" in time and missed it of course, and had to deck down on the floor of my mates room.

So much for saving pennies for Oz.



Still in a bit of a trance and elated that the boys did it for us. Thanks for the memories. These are Special times.