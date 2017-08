just a few observations from a fantastic day

1-the young lass singing abide by me showing real bottle when badly let down by technical issues

2-Ellery Hanley getting introduced to players and taking a moment to offer every player words of praise and advice. Showed real class.

3- May of missed it but Lee Radford didn't appear to go up for his medal or to lift cup. Was waiting for it but screen in stadium changed after fanoa who then walked down with cup.

4-lack of wigan fans was quite shocking for a team who have had little to cheer this year