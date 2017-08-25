BoothferryBoy wrote: Arrived last night, just had a walk around the stadium and totally relaxed.

We fulfilled our life time mission last year so nothing more to do other than enjoy the day and this incredible journey Pearson and Radford are taking us on.

Completely with you on the relaxed thing. I'm just going to enjoy it tomorrow, no pressure, if we loose then last year still outstanding, win and it's a huge bonus!Going to enjoy a beer or two in the stadium and then afterwards and just enjoy the day. All my family with me, so come what may.