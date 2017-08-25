WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 4:43 pm
Bal User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12466
Location: Elloughton
BoothferryBoy wrote:
Arrived last night, just had a walk around the stadium and totally relaxed.
We fulfilled our life time mission last year so nothing more to do other than enjoy the day and this incredible journey Pearson and Radford are taking us on.


Completely with you on the relaxed thing. I'm just going to enjoy it tomorrow, no pressure, if we loose then last year still outstanding, win and it's a huge bonus!

Going to enjoy a beer or two in the stadium and then afterwards and just enjoy the day. All my family with me, so come what may.
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:23 pm
pmarrow User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5475
Location: Hull
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Bought a flat,
I've got the keys
But I can't move in
Cos I'm off to Wembley!
Wembley! Wembley!


Bought a house a couple of months ago moved in yesterday. Left the better half the job of unpacking. Back to back at Wembley don't come around too often !
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:32 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5553
Radio Humberside have just stated that Hull have outsold Wigan 3 to 1 on tickets (came from the RFL)
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:40 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26225
Just got back from sunny Florida so missed the build up but just looking forward to enjoying the day without worrying about never having won there. Wigan in some decent form and could go either way for me. If we're at our best I think we'll win but anything less we will lose
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:08 pm
Mick Cranes Sidestep User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 30, 2003 9:38 am
Posts: 2455
Location: South Cave, East Yorkshire
Wilde 3 wrote:
Radio Humberside have just stated that Hull have outsold Wigan 3 to 1 on tickets (came from the RFL)


We have to make that count for us.
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:41 pm
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2502
Location: West Hull
Play like we did against Leeds and no one will stop us. Play like we did in the fist half of the final last year and we'll be punished.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
