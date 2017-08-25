WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 10:02 am
Day off today but going on club coach in morning, 11am and it feels like I've been pottering about for a fortnight :lol: Gonna watch last years final to pass the time.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 10:03 am
Arrive 8.14am in morning Kings Cross.. straight over the road into O'Neils for big Breakfast :)

Tube: Kings Cross > Wembley Park bout 9.15am
Torch By 9.30am

Come on the ladsss! Nerves kicking in! 6 hours left at work ..
