|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 663
|
Dave K. wrote:
Glad you aren't going this year mate.
3rd time lucky.
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:15 am
|
Joined:
Thu Oct 12, 2006 8:35 amPosts:
62Location:
Brough
|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
That's correct - 15,000 Club Wembley seats but only around 10% would usually be taken up for the Challenge Cup Final. This year Club Wembley has more or less sold out.
The RFL also took the wise decision to concentrate Upper Tier sales on the side opposite the TV cameras.
so looks like 80,000 attendance ? would be good.
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:26 am
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2756
|
hullmackem wrote:
so looks like 80,000 attendance ? would be good.
80k would be very good, but 60k is more likely, hope I'm wrong.
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:28 am
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2756
|
Hull FC squad:
Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Liam Watts, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Gareth Ellis; Jake Connor, Josh Bowden, Chris Green, Danny Washbrook, Jordan Thompson, Steve Michaels.
Michaels drafted in, so maybe a doubt in the backs??
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:37 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5547
|
ccs wrote:
Hull FC squad:
Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Liam Watts, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Gareth Ellis; Jake Connor, Josh Bowden, Chris Green, Danny Washbrook, Jordan Thompson, Steve Michaels.
Michaels drafted in, so maybe a doubt in the backs??
Wouldn't have thought so, probably due to his experience more than anything
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:43 am
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2756
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Wouldn't have thought so, probably due to his experience more than anything
I can't see him playing, though, so a bit strange.
Maybe bumpy has had a word in LR's ear.
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4743
|
think the 17 is sorted, Thompson and micheals to cover any last min injuries
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 705
|
hull2524 wrote:
think the 17 is sorted, Thompson and micheals to cover any last min injuries
Certainly looks that way...
|
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17458
|
hullmackem wrote:
so looks like 80,000 attendance ? would be good.
No, you misread mate. The attendance will be about 65,000. There'll be about the same number in the ground as last year but the official figure will be lower because in previous years they counted Club Wembley even if no-one was in the seats.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: al283, bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, Edinburgh Warrior, Elite Skolar, Faithful One, Greavsie, Homenaway, item ardull, KC BRI, Lincoln Imp, listener, London FC Fan, Mick Cranes Sidestep, nleech, Opinion from the Shed, Panther, PCollinson1990, Ranjit, simon_tem, Stanley Unwin, Touchliner and 215 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk