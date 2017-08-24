WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

All things Wembley
Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:23 am
Dave K. wrote:
Glad you aren't going this year mate. :D

3rd time lucky.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:15 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
That's correct - 15,000 Club Wembley seats but only around 10% would usually be taken up for the Challenge Cup Final. This year Club Wembley has more or less sold out.

The RFL also took the wise decision to concentrate Upper Tier sales on the side opposite the TV cameras.


so looks like 80,000 attendance ? would be good.
