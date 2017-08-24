ComeOnYouUll wrote:
That's correct - 15,000 Club Wembley seats but only around 10% would usually be taken up for the Challenge Cup Final. This year Club Wembley has more or less sold out.
The RFL also took the wise decision to concentrate Upper Tier sales on the side opposite the TV cameras.
so looks like 80,000 attendance ? would be good.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, apollosghost, Armavinit, Backwoodsman, boardwalkempire, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, Cotillion, fcthefuture, hullmackem, jimmys sidestep, KC BRI, London FC Fan, Mild mannered Janitor, mosher, Prof W, Scott hull fc, Stanley Unwin, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, tommyfinn, Touchliner and 217 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk