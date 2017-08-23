WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Re: All things Wembley
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:55 pm
KC BRI Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 9:58 pm
Posts: 1282
Location: Hull Eastish
DGM wrote:
Bobby Bubbles took this on his phone:

Image

I was in town that day.
Some Hull Fc fans where stood near the back laughing like hell:D
Re: All things Wembley
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:13 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6056
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
London FC Fan wrote:
Oh god, yes. That was a poor day.


we gave a good account of ourselves in that final given the injuries and illnesses, and the fact that agar was in charge. i was much more disappointed in 1983 and 2013
The referee's indecision is final
Re: All things Wembley
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:21 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25004
Location: West Yorkshire
the artist wrote:
we gave a good account of ourselves in that final given the injuries and illnesses, and the fact that agar was in charge. i was much more disappointed in 1983 and 2013

Definitely. Was expecting a drubbing but Adam Dykes is fit and who knows how it might have panned out. Graham's first hit on Horne :o
Re: All things Wembley
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:41 pm
Re: All things Wembley
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:31 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14892
the artist wrote:
we gave a good account of ourselves in that final given the injuries and illnesses, and the fact that agar was in charge. i was much more disappointed in 1983 and 2013


Plus the weather in 2008 was one of the hottest I can remember a game being played in, and a 17 year old Tom Briscoe drafted in late on broke his leg robbing us of a sub. Somehow were were winning with 10-15mins to go. As someone else has already said we may have won the thing if we'd caught Adam Dykes on his 'sort of match-fit' week!

2013 was dire all day, even the pre-match was awful with people cowering under Wembley Way bridge to try and keep dry, and it was just error after error in that game.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:50 pm
sausagefingers User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 541
Image
nice retro look to Saturday's programme
Re: All things Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:57 am
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 416
Location: Australia
Rugby Raider wrote:
Our Wembley record currently stands as,
Played 9
Won 1 (2016)
Drawn 1 (1982)
Lost 7 (1959,60,80,83,85,2008,2013)
Lance Todd Winners 2 (Tommy Harris, Marc Sneyd)


Been to them all except Wigan in 2013. Have a feeling it will be 4th time lucky against them this time!

Will be watching here on TV from midnight Sat. To all attending the match, have a great day. Half a dozen of my Hull family will be there.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:12 am
Stanley Unwin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2006 8:08 pm
Posts: 1719
My recent challenge cup final history...

2005...didn't go on holiday
2008...went
2013...went
2016...didn't go on holiday
2017...on holiday
Re: All things Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:42 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18092
Location: Back in Hull.
Stanley Unwin wrote:
My recent challenge cup final history...

2005...didn't go on holiday
2008...went
2013...went
2016...didn't go on holiday
2017...on holiday


Glad you aren't going this year mate. :D
Re: All things Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:49 am
Stanley Unwin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2006 8:08 pm
Posts: 1719
Dave K. wrote:
Glad you aren't going this year mate. :D



Its weird...everybody has been telling me that! :-D
