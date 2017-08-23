the artist wrote: we gave a good account of ourselves in that final given the injuries and illnesses, and the fact that agar was in charge. i was much more disappointed in 1983 and 2013

Plus the weather in 2008 was one of the hottest I can remember a game being played in, and a 17 year old Tom Briscoe drafted in late on broke his leg robbing us of a sub. Somehow were were winning with 10-15mins to go. As someone else has already said we may have won the thing if we'd caught Adam Dykes on his 'sort of match-fit' week!2013 was dire all day, even the pre-match was awful with people cowering under Wembley Way bridge to try and keep dry, and it was just error after error in that game.