ComeOnYouUll wrote:

RFL Director Roger Draper has said they expect the attendance on Saturday to be around 65,000 although there won't necessarily be fewer there than in recent years as previously Club Wembley seats were counted regardless of whether or not they were occupied.



Hull FC have sold 16,000 tickets and Wigan 8,000. Draper said that in total they expect there to be 20,000 Hull FC fans in the stadium.