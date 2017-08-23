|
|
Does anyone know if the player's departure for Wembley has been announced yet?
I'm guessing it will be tomorrow afternoon sometime but I haven't seen anything.
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:09 am
|
|
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:32 am
|
|
Rugby Raider wrote:
Our Wembley record currently stands as,
Played 9
Won 1 (2016)
Drawn 1 (1982)
Lost 7 (1959,60,80,83,85,2008,2013)
Lance Todd Winners 2 (Tommy Harris, Marc Sneyd)
Current World Record for Biggest Wembley Losing Margin 0
1999
Leeds 52 v London 16 = biggest losing margin 36 points
Or was there another one?
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:42 am
|
|
Just like to say to all the Hull fans.
Hope you all have a great time and bring that cup back to Yorkshire, can I still say that?
Think you will win easier than some are predicting.
All the best from a Hull supporting(for the weekend) Cas fan.
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:48 am
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
1999
Leeds 52 v London 16 = biggest losing margin 36 points
Or was there another one?
not sure.
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:15 am
|
|
DGM wrote:
not sure.
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:21 am
|
|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
RFL Director Roger Draper has said they expect the attendance on Saturday to be around 65,000 although there won't necessarily be fewer there than in recent years as previously Club Wembley seats were counted regardless of whether or not they were occupied.
Hull FC have sold 16,000 tickets and Wigan 8,000. Draper said that in total they expect there to be 20,000 Hull FC fans in the stadium.
Would people welcome the final being moved from Wembley due to its size.??
Or would using the lower and middle tier be more to people's liking ??
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:32 am
|
|
Still struggling to think of the team that holds the record????
If only someone had a photo of say a victory/(heavy defeat) parade at a City Hall the next day for example.
Can anybody help?
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:36 am
|
|
Rugby Raider wrote:
Still struggling to think of the team that holds the record????
If only someone had a photo of say a victory/(heavy defeat) parade at a City Hall the next day for example.
Can anybody help?
Bobby Bubbles took this on his phone:
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:34 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
Don't forget 2008 v Saints
Oh god, yes. That was a poor day.
|
