|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 9:20 am
Posts: 3146
Location: EAST HULL
|
Does anyone know if the player's departure for Wembley has been announced yet?
I'm guessing it will be tomorrow afternoon sometime but I haven't seen anything.
|
THANK YOU Mr. PEARSON, FOR RIDDING US OF FCKWIT FUBAR, CEO TOOL AND THE STINKING UNCLE KATH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WHY DON'T THE DOBBINS PLAY IN GREEN SHIRT, GREEN SHORTS AND GREEN SOCKS IN ORDER TO EXPRESS THEIR INFINITE ENVY OF EVERYTHING BLACK AND WHITE??
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:09 am
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2751
|
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7085
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
Rugby Raider wrote:
Our Wembley record currently stands as,
Played 9
Won 1 (2016)
Drawn 1 (1982)
Lost 7 (1959,60,80,83,85,2008,2013)
Lance Todd Winners 2 (Tommy Harris, Marc Sneyd)
Current World Record for Biggest Wembley Losing Margin 0
1999
Leeds 52 v London 16 = biggest losing margin 36 points
Or was there another one?
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:32 pm
Posts: 19
|
Just like to say to all the Hull fans.
Hope you all have a great time and bring that cup back to Yorkshire, can I still say that?
Think you will win easier than some are predicting.
All the best from a Hull supporting(for the weekend) Cas fan.
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:48 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2025
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
1999
Leeds 52 v London 16 = biggest losing margin 36 points
Or was there another one?
not sure.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, BoothferryBoy, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Carisma HFC, ComeOnYouUll, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, KC BRI, Mike Oxlong, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr. Zucchini Head, oooh Gravy!, rover 2000, The FC Aces, tommyfinn, Touchliner, Wilde 3 and 256 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk