Does anyone know if the player's departure for Wembley has been announced yet? I'm guessing it will be tomorrow afternoon sometime but I haven't seen anything.

THANK YOU Mr. PEARSON, FOR RIDDING US OF FCKWIT FUBAR, CEO TOOL AND THE STINKING UNCLE KATH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



WHY DON'T THE DOBBINS PLAY IN GREEN SHIRT, GREEN SHORTS AND GREEN SOCKS IN ORDER TO EXPRESS THEIR INFINITE ENVY OF EVERYTHING BLACK AND WHITE??