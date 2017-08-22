WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:20 pm
Isn't it amazing how most of us feel differently this year, I can't wait to get there for the occasion, for the atmosphere and to see us outnumber the opposition 2 to 1 as we win the battle of the terraces singing at least. In other words I'm relishing the experience, which is a first, I enjoyed the semi before during and after like never before and I'm intent on enjoying the game win or lose, last year freed me of a lot of pressure which grew as loss after loss mounted up, now we are the holders and what a difference a year makes eh?
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:22 pm
Rugby Raider wrote:
Anyone know who's doing the pre-match entertainment this year?

Ken Dodd, David Copperfield (remember him in '82 or '83?), Hear Say or Jerry St Clair from the Phoenix Club?


they've got an amateur competition winner doing the anthem, good to see the RFL saving the pennies!
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:31 pm
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Isn't it amazing how most of us feel differently this year, I can't wait to get there for the occasion, for the atmosphere and to see us outnumber the opposition 2 to 1 as we win the battle of the terraces singing at least. In other words I'm relishing the experience, which is a first, I enjoyed the semi before during and after like never before and I'm intent on enjoying the game win or lose, last year freed me of a lot of pressure which grew as loss after loss mounted up, now we are the holders and what a difference a year makes eh?


What concerns me, though, is the attitude amongst supporters that "well, if we lose at least we won last year". Last year was amazing but it's in the history books now. We need to have as much desparation as we did twelve months ago, so do the players.

I could never enjoy a final "win or lose". I've seen us lose too many finals over the last 40 years. I want that Wembley record to even up.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:32 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
What concerns me, though, is the attitude amongst supporters that "well, if we lose at least we won last year". Last year was amazing but it's in the history books now. We need to have as much desparation as we did twelve months ago, so do the players.

I could never enjoy a final "win or lose". I've seen us lose too many finals over the last 40 years. I want that Wembley record to even up.


Completely agree. Last year was amazing and those lads will go down in our clubs history, but Saturday's game and the trophies to be contested in the future will determine whether their write up in the history books is confined to a few pages or a full chapter.

As a fan it feels odd to go to Wembley with the monkey off our back, I'm much less anxious this time around.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:50 am
I feel much more relaxed this time, going Rovers enjoy the build up more, still want to win it as much as last year.

Bookies have Wigan favourites which is a surprise
Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:00 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
I want that Wembley record to even up.

What is the exact record out of interest?
Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:25 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
What concerns me, though, is the attitude amongst supporters that "well, if we lose at least we won last year". Last year was amazing but it's in the history books now. We need to have as much desparation as we did twelve months ago, so do the players.

I could never enjoy a final "win or lose". I've seen us lose too many finals over the last 40 years. I want that Wembley record to even up.

^^This
Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:32 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
What is the exact record out of interest?

Our Wembley record currently stands as,
Played 9
Won 1 (2016)
Drawn 1 (1982)
Lost 7 (1959,60,80,83,85,2008,2013)
Lance Todd Winners 2 (Tommy Harris, Marc Sneyd)
Current World Record for Biggest Wembley Losing Margin 0
Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:35 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
What is the exact record out of interest?

In my lifetime, at Wembley:
- lost to Rovers
- drew v Widnes
- lost to Featherstone (!)
- lost to Wigan
- lost to Wigan
- beat Warrington

...so there's plenty of wins needed to reverse those stats.
