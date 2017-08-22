The Dentist Wilf wrote: Isn't it amazing how most of us feel differently this year, I can't wait to get there for the occasion, for the atmosphere and to see us outnumber the opposition 2 to 1 as we win the battle of the terraces singing at least. In other words I'm relishing the experience, which is a first, I enjoyed the semi before during and after like never before and I'm intent on enjoying the game win or lose, last year freed me of a lot of pressure which grew as loss after loss mounted up, now we are the holders and what a difference a year makes eh?

What concerns me, though, is the attitude amongst supporters that "well, if we lose at least we won last year". Last year was amazing but it's in the history books now. We need to have as much desparation as we did twelve months ago, so do the players.I could never enjoy a final "win or lose". I've seen us lose too many finals over the last 40 years. I want that Wembley record to even up.