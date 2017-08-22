Isn't it amazing how most of us feel differently this year, I can't wait to get there for the occasion, for the atmosphere and to see us outnumber the opposition 2 to 1 as we win the battle of the terraces singing at least. In other words I'm relishing the experience, which is a first, I enjoyed the semi before during and after like never before and I'm intent on enjoying the game win or lose, last year freed me of a lot of pressure which grew as loss after loss mounted up, now we are the holders and what a difference a year makes eh?