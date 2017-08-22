WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:19 pm
ComeOnYouUll
RFL Director Roger Draper has said they expect the attendance on Saturday to be around 65,000 although there won't necessarily be fewer there than in recent years as previously Club Wembley seats were counted regardless of whether or not they were occupied.

Hull FC have sold 16,000 tickets and Wigan 8,000. Draper said that in total they expect there to be 20,000 Hull FC fans in the stadium.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:15 pm
Hullfc-white
Am I right in thinking there are about 17000 club Wembley seats,if so the actual attendance was around 60000 last year?Give or take a couple of thousand that were actually sat in there..
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:19 pm
Rugby Raider
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
RFL Director Roger Draper has said they expect the attendance on Saturday to be around 65,000 although there won't necessarily be fewer there than in recent years as previously Club Wembley seats were counted regardless of whether or not they were occupied.

Hull FC have sold 16,000 tickets and Wigan 8,000. Draper said that in total they expect there to be 20,000 Hull FC fans in the stadium.


Looks like the Wigan Walk has started already! :WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE:
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:24 pm
Armavinit
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
@TheChallengeCup

#ChallengeCup

Phil Bentham to officiate @Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final

Pretty sure we have a good record of wins with him officiating, going back to Peter Sharpe era????
I'm more than happy with him.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:27 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Hullfc-white wrote:
Am I right in thinking there are about 17000 club Wembley seats,if so the actual attendance was around 60000 last year?Give or take a couple of thousand that were actually sat in there..


That's correct - 15,000 Club Wembley seats but only around 10% would usually be taken up for the Challenge Cup Final. This year Club Wembley has more or less sold out.

The RFL also took the wise decision to concentrate Upper Tier sales on the side opposite the TV cameras.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:34 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Armavinit wrote:
Pretty sure we have a good record of wins with him officiating, going back to Peter Sharpe era????
I'm more than happy with him.


We've had him seven times this season and won six including Wigan home and away and the Cup QF and SF.

Over the three previous seasons we've won five and lost five with him in charge. He also reffered the 2013 Cup final.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:28 pm
PCollinson1990
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
We've had him seven times this season and won six including Wigan home and away and the Cup QF and SF.

Over the three previous seasons we've won five and lost five with him in charge. He also reffered the 2013 Cup final.

He's probably the most "honest" referee there is, I doubt he'll hand much upstairs unless necessary, I hope he doesn't prove me wrong.

Simple fact is a one off game is there for any team to win or loose, keep the discipline and stick to the plan. Wigan are a good side, they're not to be feared like the Wigan of old, but they have quality across the team. BUT, so do we.

Am really looking forward to the game, hope we all have a great day/weekend and the best team wins. (And, as much as I don't want it to be, but if it's Wigan then so be it)
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:37 pm
Tinkerman23
PCollinson1990 wrote:
He's probably the most "honest" referee there is, I doubt he'll hand much upstairs unless necessary, I hope he doesn't prove me wrong.

Simple fact is a one off game is there for any team to win or loose, keep the discipline and stick to the plan. Wigan are a good side, they're not to be feared like the Wigan of old, but they have quality across the team. BUT, so do we.

Am really looking forward to the game, hope we all have a great day/weekend and the best team wins. (And, as much as I don't want it to be, but if it's Wigan then so be it)

Nah, if wigan play better , but we still manage to win , I'd take it!
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:39 pm
PCollinson1990
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Nah, if wigan play better , but we still manage to win , I'd take it!

Good point!
Re: All things Wembley
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:44 pm
Mrs Barista
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Am really looking forward to the game, hope we all have a great day/weekend and the best team wins. (And, as much as I don't want it to be, but if it's Wigan then so be it)

Spot on. Pressure/shackles off after last year, the final's an entirely different occasion now. Forecast's OK, hope we all have an enjoyable weekend. :D
