ComeOnYouUll wrote: We've had him seven times this season and won six including Wigan home and away and the Cup QF and SF.



Over the three previous seasons we've won five and lost five with him in charge. He also reffered the 2013 Cup final.

He's probably the most "honest" referee there is, I doubt he'll hand much upstairs unless necessary, I hope he doesn't prove me wrong.Simple fact is a one off game is there for any team to win or loose, keep the discipline and stick to the plan. Wigan are a good side, they're not to be feared like the Wigan of old, but they have quality across the team. BUT, so do we.Am really looking forward to the game, hope we all have a great day/weekend and the best team wins. (And, as much as I don't want it to be, but if it's Wigan then so be it)