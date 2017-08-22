WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Re: All things Wembley
Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:19 pm
ComeOnYouUll
RFL Director Roger Draper has said they expect the attendance on Saturday to be around 65,000 although there won't necessarily be fewer there than in recent years as previously Club Wembley seats were counted regardless of whether or not they were occupied.

Hull FC have sold 16,000 tickets and Wigan 8,000. Draper said that in total they expect there to be 20,000 Hull FC fans in the stadium.
Re: All things Wembley
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:15 pm
Hullfc-white
Am I right in thinking there are about 17000 club Wembley seats,if so the actual attendance was around 60000 last year?Give or take a couple of thousand that were actually sat in there..
Re: All things Wembley
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:19 pm
Rugby Raider
Looks like the Wigan Walk has started already! :WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE:
Re: All things Wembley
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:24 pm
Armavinit
Pretty sure we have a good record of wins with him officiating, going back to Peter Sharpe era????
I'm more than happy with him.
Re: All things Wembley
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:27 pm
ComeOnYouUll
That's correct - 15,000 Club Wembley seats but only around 10% would usually be taken up for the Challenge Cup Final. This year Club Wembley has more or less sold out.

The RFL also took the wise decision to concentrate Upper Tier sales on the side opposite the TV cameras.
