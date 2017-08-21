Shaul

Fonua

Connor

Carlos

Talanoa

Kelly

Sneyd

Taylor

Houghton

Watts

Manu

Mini

Ellis



Bowden

Washbrook

Green

Thompson



We can't afford to have Washbrook AND Connor on the bench, Connor is back up goal kicker and has being more effective than Griffin for the majority of the season. It might sound harsh on Griffin given his later season form but we don't have the luxury of leaving a back on the bench potentially for most of the game, not IF Washbrook is there which is almost 100% certain.



If you have Connor on the bench and Griffin in the backs then who misses out?