Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:42 pm
the cal train wrote:
Unfortunately, letting things flow where Wigan are concerned means every tackle is round the head and accompanied with a rake and laying on. We can deal with that as we did in the semi last year but as a rugby fan it won't look good on telly at all.

What a pity. I came on here hoping for some good to and fro about our final and the first thing I read is this one eyed codswallop. Think I'll leave it there though I'm sure most on here are better educated about the sport than you appear to be. :CRAZY:
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:17 pm
So Radders has Named the team today then ..
"Everybody is fit and we’re pretty strong"
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:20 pm
Guest of Honour and presenting the Cup to the winning captain on Saturday is Ellery Hanley.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:42 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
What a pity. I came on here hoping for some good to and fro about our final and the first thing I read is this one eyed codswallop. Think I'll leave it there though I'm sure most on here are better educated about the sport than you appear to be. :CRAZY:

what's got up your booty? Morrisons ran out of pies?

;)
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:58 pm
Paul22 wrote:
So Radders has Named the team today then ..
"Everybody is fit and we’re pretty strong"


Discipline is key
You could see from the kick off in last years final that discipline had been drilled into the players.We cleared the ruck quickly and didnt give away too many penalties
More of the same on Saturday please.
