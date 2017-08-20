WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All things Wembley

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk All things Wembley

Post a reply
Re: All things Wembley
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:01 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1864
Location: East stand!
Griffin
More metres
More metres a carry
More clean breaks
More try assists
Less errors than Carlos
Very Similar numbers of carries tackles busts tackles pens missed tackle as Carlos

Carlos is good
Griffin is sh#t . People seeing what they want to cos a few got the idea going but don't watch with their own eyes
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:25 am
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 659
the cal train wrote:
Bag of nerves already. It felt like destiny last year, which is easy to say in hindsight I suppose. Just not the same now, we've been far too hot and cold this season.

Not in The Cup. Destiny is calling for the double 8)
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:36 am
Paul22 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jul 26, 2017 10:42 am
Posts: 13
Not that I starting a blame the Ref message already :)

But I really hope Phil Bentham is given the Nod for Saturday , Fingers Crossed.

But hearing few rumours knocking around James Childs has got the Gig ......
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:48 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 694
Paul22 wrote:
Not that I starting a blame the Ref message already :)

But I really hope Phil Bentham is given the Nod for Saturday , Fingers Crossed.

But hearing few rumours knocking around James Childs has got the Gig ......

Regardless of who was playing, Child is not good enough for the Championship, let alone the CC Final!
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:53 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10522
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Griffin
More metres
More metres a carry
More clean breaks
More try assists
Less errors than Carlos
Very Similar numbers of carries tackles busts tackles pens missed tackle as Carlos

Carlos is good
Griffin is sh#t . People seeing what they want to cos a few got the idea going but don't watch with their own eyes


Even early on in the season he wasn't nearly as bad as some made out. He had a couple of wretched games (as did the whole team), but he was mostly ok. With ball in hand he has looked one of our most threatening all year. For the last couple of months you could make an argument for him being our best player.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:55 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10522
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Regardless of who was playing, Child is not good enough for the Championship, let alone the CC Final!


The referee won't have any baring on who wins the game, but for a spectacle I do hope it's not Child. Way too whistle happy. If it is him hopefully he is told just to let things flow.
Re: All things Wembley
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:11 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2433
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
The referee won't have any baring on who wins the game, but for a spectacle I do hope it's not Child. Way too whistle happy. If it is him hopefully he is told just to let things flow.

If Wigan adopt the spoiling tactics and interference at the play of the ball i hope he does anything but let if flow. Get em penalised. Also walking forward off the mark into the markers as they play the ball. If we get over the top of them and get them on the back foot then we need to be allowed to take advantage of that,not allow them to slow us down for the sake of not 'letting the game flow'.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bal, BESTY, fun time frankie, Jake the Peg, Paul22, PCollinson1990, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, tommyfinn, vitch, x teacher and 256 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,3741,75776,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM