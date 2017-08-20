Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: The referee won't have any baring on who wins the game, but for a spectacle I do hope it's not Child. Way too whistle happy. If it is him hopefully he is told just to let things flow.

If Wigan adopt the spoiling tactics and interference at the play of the ball i hope he does anything but let if flow. Get em penalised. Also walking forward off the mark into the markers as they play the ball. If we get over the top of them and get them on the back foot then we need to be allowed to take advantage of that,not allow them to slow us down for the sake of not 'letting the game flow'.