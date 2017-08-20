Griffin
More metres
More metres a carry
More clean breaks
More try assists
Less errors than Carlos
Very Similar numbers of carries tackles busts tackles pens missed tackle as Carlos
Carlos is good
Griffin is sh#t . People seeing what they want to cos a few got the idea going but don't watch with their own eyes
