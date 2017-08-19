bonaire wrote:
If he didnt ground the ball correctly and the try was not given then everyone would have said he bombed a try and should have passed the ball to Talanoa.
A good centre would have pulled in the defender and put the wing away for a walk in try.
I am not saying Griffin hasnt improved over the last few weeks but the level from where the improvement has come was very low.
I have no doubt Radford will play him at Wembley but he will be our weak link and Gildart will run him ragged.
I would like to see a bench with four forwards but if everyone is fit its likely Connor will be on the bench.
For me Connor is a far better centre option than Griffin and Griffin off the bench probably offers more impact used in the back row than would Connor
Sheer rubbish that imo. That's finding fault were there wasn't any. It was fairly tight when he got it..defence was already coming across. He squeezed in with millimetres to spare..he ran because it was the best option. Tala would of been run out of field easy a man was already covering him.
Griffin in recent weeks has been among our best. Whilst up against good players. Not sure what rationale you're using to make the assumption Gildart will run him ragged
His stats back up he's been no where near as bad as made out for the year as a whole. He makes more metres a carry than even Fonua..with some new found confidence him and Fonua are gonna be keeping Gildart honest as much as anything
Fonua is the concern regarding form currently
Connor is perfect for the bench
Can cover any injury 1 to 7 and is a genuine plan B player who if things are going pear shaped could add something. Could be a luxury if we're winning..but then it won't matter then