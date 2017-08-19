airliebird,runninglate!

Mild mannered Janitor wrote: Griffins has been our best player for the last 3 weeks!



Don't get the Fash fan club. He does ok when selected but IMO Matongo has more impact when he plays

Probably longer than 3 weeks. That try last night was a pretty special individual effort tbf

I like fash. What boggles me more is the green bashing..only forward that make more metres a carry is Taylor. That's more than mini watts Ellis Bowden Manu included. Tidy with his low errors etc as well. Utter shoe in with Bowden off the bench. Be real shocked to see anything else



Faithful One wrote: Great strength, good finish, gave us a bit of hope going into the last 15. That did it for me. A highlight from a game with very few to choose from.



If he didnt ground the ball correctly and the try was not given then everyone would have said he bombed a try and should have passed the ball to Talanoa.

A good centre would have pulled in the defender and put the wing away for a walk in try.

I am not saying Griffin hasnt improved over the last few weeks but the level from where the improvement has come was very low.

I have no doubt Radford will play him at Wembley but he will be our weak link and Gildart will run him ragged.

I would like to see a bench with four forwards but if everyone is fit its likely Connor will be on the bench.

If he didnt ground the ball correctly and the try was not given then everyone would have said he bombed a try and should have passed the ball to Talanoa.

A good centre would have pulled in the defender and put the wing away for a walk in try.

I am not saying Griffin hasnt improved over the last few weeks but the level from where the improvement has come was very low.

I have no doubt Radford will play him at Wembley but he will be our weak link and Gildart will run him ragged.

I would like to see a bench with four forwards but if everyone is fit its likely Connor will be on the bench.

For me Connor is a far better centre option than Griffin and Griffin off the bench probably offers more impact used in the back row than would Connor

If he didnt ground the ball correctly and the try was not given then everyone would have said he bombed a try and should have passed the ball to Talanoa.

A good centre would have pulled in the defender and put the wing away for a walk in try.

I am not saying Griffin hasnt improved over the last few weeks but the level from where the improvement has come was very low.

I have no doubt Radford will play him at Wembley but he will be our weak link and Gildart will run him ragged.

I would like to see a bench with four forwards but if everyone is fit its likely Connor will be on the bench.

For me Connor is a far better centre option than Griffin and Griffin off the bench probably offers more impact used in the back row than would Connor



Sheer rubbish that imo. That's finding fault were there wasn't any. It was fairly tight when he got it..defence was already coming across. He squeezed in with millimetres to spare..he ran because it was the best option. Tala would of been run out of field easy a man was already covering him.

Griffin in recent weeks has been among our best. Whilst up against good players. Not sure what rationale you're using to make the assumption Gildart will run him ragged

His stats back up he's been no where near as bad as made out for the year as a whole. He makes more metres a carry than even Fonua..with some new found confidence him and Fonua are gonna be keeping Gildart honest as much as anything

Fonua is the concern regarding form currently

Connor is perfect for the bench

Sheer rubbish that imo. That's finding fault were there wasn't any. It was fairly tight when he got it..defence was already coming across. He squeezed in with millimetres to spare..he ran because it was the best option. Tala would of been run out of field easy a man was already covering him.

Griffin in recent weeks has been among our best. Whilst up against good players. Not sure what rationale you're using to make the assumption Gildart will run him ragged

His stats back up he's been no where near as bad as made out for the year as a whole. He makes more metres a carry than even Fonua..with some new found confidence him and Fonua are gonna be keeping Gildart honest as much as anything

Fonua is the concern regarding form currently

Connor is perfect for the bench

Can cover any injury 1 to 7 and is a genuine plan B player who if things are going pear shaped could add something. Could be a luxury if we're winning..but then it won't matter then

