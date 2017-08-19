Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Griffins has been our best player for the last 3 weeks!
Don't get the Fash fan club. He does ok when selected but IMO Matongo has more impact when he plays
Probably longer than 3 weeks. That try last night was a pretty special individual effort tbf
I like fash. What boggles me more is the green bashing..only forward that make more metres a carry is Taylor. That's more than mini watts Ellis Bowden Manu included. Tidy with his low errors etc as well. Utter shoe in with Bowden off the bench. Be real shocked to see anything else