Faithful One wrote: Great strength, good finish, gave us a bit of hope going into the last 15. That did it for me. A highlight from a game with very few to choose from.

If he didnt ground the ball correctly and the try was not given then everyone would have said he bombed a try and should have passed the ball to Talanoa.A good centre would have pulled in the defender and put the wing away for a walk in try.I am not saying Griffin hasnt improved over the last few weeks but the level from where the improvement has come was very low.I have no doubt Radford will play him at Wembley but he will be our weak link and Gildart will run him ragged.I would like to see a bench with four forwards but if everyone is fit its likely Connor will be on the bench.For me Connor is a far better centre option than Griffin and Griffin off the bench probably offers more impact used in the back row than would Connor